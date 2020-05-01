Emegring Trends in Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market – Growing at 72.8% CAGR to 2023 for Pharmaceutical Companies and Healthcare Payers

Global healthcare blockchain market dominated by supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, and other applications.

Claims adjudication and billing management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Promising growth rate of this segment is attributed to the rise in billing-related fraudulent activities, growing medical tourism, & need to automate transactions and payments. In-depth assessment of growth strategies, and products of leading players in healthcare blockchain market.

Download Free Sample Papers of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Research Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1575870 .

The healthcare blockchain market is expected to reach USD 829 million by 2023 from USD 53.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 72.8%. The increasing incidence of healthcare data breaches, rising threat of counterfeit drugs, increasing adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS), and the transparency & immutability of the distributed ledger technology are major factors driving the growth of the market.

“The claims adjudication and billing management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The healthcare payers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for secure health information exchange between providers and payers, rising insurance fraud, and the need to improve the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations. The healthcare blockchain market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

Get More Information on Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market spread across 128 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 76 Tables and 25 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1575870 .

The report analyzes the healthcare blockchain market by application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, and other applications. Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by top players in the market. The report analyzes the global healthcare blockchain market by application, end user, and region.

The healthcare blockchain market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users.The healthcare payers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for secure health information exchange between providers and payers, rising insurance fraud, and the need to improve the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Prominent players in healthcare blockchain market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Guardtime (Estonia), PokitDok (US), Gem (US), Chronicled (US), iSolve (US), Hashed Health (US), Patientory (US), Factom (US), Proof.Work (UK), SimplyVital Health (US), FarmaTrust (UK), Blockpharma (France), and Medicalchain (UK).

Get the Corporate Discount on “Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Application (Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Providers) – Global Forecast to 2023” report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1575870 .

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the healthcare blockchain market for different segments such as application, end user,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

Blockchain technology in healthcare market is classified into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. Pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare blockchain market in 2018. The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market, which in turn could help them garner a greater market share.