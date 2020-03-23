Embedded Systems Technology Market Study on Top Technology, Key Insights and Company Profiles by Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial, and Healthcare Sectors to 2024

New Study on embedded systems technology market analysis by consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, & healthcare, Industrial machines, agricultural and process industry devices, automobiles, medical equipment, cameras, household appliances, airplanes, vending machines, toys and mobile devices sectors.

Embedded systems market in the automotive application is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The demand for embedded systems in the automotive application has increased due to the large-scale production of cars, as manufacturers are adopting electronic systems known as an electronic control unit (ECU) for providing driver information and communication, in-car entertainment electronics, powertrain, and body control electronics.

The embedded systems market for hardware components is growing mature and some cutting-edge products, such as memory devices (RAM and Flash), have already been reduced to commodities. Nearly every segment considered in this report is under pricing pressure and manufacturers are seeking new revenue models. Several key trends are affecting the overall market.

Embedded technology will continue to evolve, and the emergence of open standards will continue to drive growth in the market. IoT, which promises to connect every device, is expected to be a dominant force in the future. Several companies have introduced their products and are ramping up the volume.

Demand for ASICs has increased because of its features and functionality, as it can design an electronic application into a single integrated circuit, which reduces need for additional components. Hence, adoption of ASICs is expected to increase in coming years. Moreover, ASICs has been widely used in various applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, & healthcare. For instance, in automotive industry, ASICs has been used to support mobility & connectivity, as well as improve safety of vehicle.

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software, which is either fixed in capability or programmable, that is designed for a specific application or for specific functions within a larger system. Industrial machines, agricultural and process industry devices, automobiles, medical equipment, cameras, household appliances, airplanes, vending machines, toys and mobile devices are all possible applications areas for an embedded system.

The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems is largely driven by factors such as significant growth in consumer electronics demand, growing Internet of Things (IoT), growing connected cars market and increasing usage of robotics. However, the market for embedded systems in the Asia-Pacific region is restrained due to increasing security concerns towards embedded systems.

Report Includes:

– 40 tables

– An overview of the Asia-Pacific market and technologies for embedded systems

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia

– Coverage of history and definition, embedded systems development cycle and future trends within the industry

– Snapshot of unique features of embedded systems

– Complete understanding of operating systems, middleware and software development and testing tools

– Detailed description of microcontrollers and microprocessors, flash memory and digital signal processors

– Profiles of key players in the market, including Analog Devices, Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV and Texas Instruments Inc.

Asia-Pacific embedded systems market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market for the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023. The Asia-Pacific embedded technology market includes both hardware and software. With $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2017, the hardware segment accounted for the maximum market share, while software accounted for $REDACTED billion. The hardware and software segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion and $REDACTED billion, respectively, by 2023.

The market data for embedded systems has also been provided for several key countries in the Asia- Pacific region such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and others. China accounted for the maximum share of the market, amounting to $REDACTED billion in 2017. The dominance of China in the embedded systems market is primarily due to the large users and vendors base for consumer electronics and digital devices. In addition, China is also the world’s largest telecom equipment market.