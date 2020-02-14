Embedded Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and Will Reach 95400 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Embedded Systems Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An embedded system is a combination of software and hardware which together facilitate the accurate functioning of a target device. The significant characteristics of an embedded system are speed, power, size, accuracy, reliability and adaptability. Embedded systems can be defined as application-specific, special purpose systems and they are designed typically for meeting real time constraints. These systems are used across a diverse range of application areas which include automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace among others. The global embedded system has been segmented on the basis of hardware and software, including processor IP, microcontrollers and microprocessors, digital signal processors, application-specific integrated circuit, field processing gate arrays, embedded boards, operating systems, software development and testing tools, middleware, open-source software and tools.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Embedded Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Embedded hardware covered over 93% of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. Product includes microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), microprocessors and others. Embedded software includes middleware tool and operating system (OS). Embedded systems have real-time restraints since they are used for a variety of safety vital purposes. This has led to the requirement for proficient software modified for the target purpose. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2016 to 2021.

Automotive applications covered over 24 % of the overall market in 2015 and are projected to remain the largest sector over the forecast period. In automotive industry, embedded systems are used for safety, infotainment, and engine control among others. Growing demand for vehicles outfitted with car-to-road communication facilities and efficient navigation is estimated to drive the market. Furthermore, shifting focus towards hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) to control emission is estimated to fuel embedded system market growth. Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest rising application, at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2016 to 2021. Handheld and Portable medical equipment and devices such as essential signs monitoring systems make wide use of embedded systems. Consumer electronics including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), microwave ovens and mobile phones, uses embedded software and hardware is projected to nurture the market over the next five years. Industrial applications include infrastructure, energy, and process control among others. Data feedback and acquisition control systems for automation are anticipated to provide positive avenues to market growth for industrial applications.

Key hardware components include microcontrollers, DSPs and microprocessors etc. Key market players include NXP (Freescale Semiconductor), Renesas Electronics, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Altera, Infineon Technologies, Microchip, Fujitsu Limited, STMicroelectronics, Atmel and Texas Instruments, Inc. among others.

The embedded system industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 40 % of the industry share. Renesas Electronics is the global largest vendors accounted for 7.66 % of the industry share in 2015 and offers wide range of components which in turn intensifies the dependency of OEMs, while the embedded systems ’revenue of this company is decreasing year by year. In 2016, with the acquisition of a leading embedded solutions provider intersil, Renesas Electronics ‘revenue will show an upward trend. Other key players include ARM Limited, Advantech, Kontron, and Analog Devices among others.

The worldwide market for Embedded Systems is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 5.6% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 95400 Million US$ in 2023, from 68900 million US$ in 2017.

