Embedded Systems Market: Industry Outlook, Investment Analysis, and Revenue- 2024

The global embedded systems market is characterized by stiff competition owing to the presence of numerous players. They operate both at the regional and international levels. And they compete against one other to cater to rising demand in the market for the systems to be used in various applications. Going forward, more players are expected to enter the fray thereby further intensifying competition.

A noticeable trend in the global embedded systems market is the focus of players on diversifying their product portfolios leveraging latest technologies. They are also focused on making their products more affordable and expanding geographical outreach in order to surge ahead of their competitors. Some of the key players in the global embedded systems market are Freescale Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Fujitsu.

A research study by Transparency Market Research states that the global embedded system market would rise at 6.4% CAGR between 2015 and 2021. At this pace, the market is expected to reach US$233.19 bn by 2021-end.

The automotive industry is currently the largest application segment in the global embedded systems market. Going forward too, the segment is projected to account for a substantial share in the market. This is because of the increasing adoption of small-sized electronic and electrical components in vehicles. Further, soaring uptake of a range of sensing devices and technologically advanced infotainment systems is also predicted to drive demand in the embedded systems market. With respect to geography, North America at present holds a dominant share in the global embedded systems market. This is because the region is the nerve center of various developments in the domain of electronics and electrical.

The global embedded system market is receiving a major boost from the progress in electronics and mechanical sectors. And with the evolution of artificial intelligence, the market is set to receive further fillip. Organic growth in various end use sectors is also having positive impact on the market. Those include telecommunication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics.