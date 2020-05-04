Embedded System Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

Embedded systems refer to, application-specific combination of electronic hardware and software for meeting the specific demand(s) of the system in which they are embedded. Surge in the demand for smart electricity meters in mainly the developing countries of Asia Pacific and South America had driven the embedded system market in the recent years.

The rising demand for smart meters is also expected to continue over the coming years, attributed to the government initiatives towards energy efficiency and electrification in the rural areas of developing countries, such as India and China.

Based on the different products, the global embedded system market can be broadly classified as embedded hardware, and embedded software. Based on the different applications of the embedded system the global embedded system market can be segmented as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, industrial, homeland security and military, and aerospace.

Embedded hardware has been the largest segment of the global embedded system market in 2014. The embedded hardware is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Some of the major components under embedded hardware are microcontroller, microprocessors, analog to digital signal processer, digital to analog signal processer, high pass filter, low pass filter, sensors, and printed circuit.

North America dominated the embedded system market in 2014. North America is also expected to continue with its market dominance in the embedded system market over the next five years. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Some of the competitors in the global embedded system market are Altera Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Microsoft Corporation Inc, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments, ARM Holdings Plc, Zilog Inc., Eldos Corporation, Codethink Ltd., Infineon Technologies, SSV Software Systems GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, SSV Software Systems GmbH, HCL Technologies Limited, Tieto Deutschland GmbH, Infosys Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Corporation.

