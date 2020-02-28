Embedded System Market – Comprehensive Analysis on Business Summary, Product Opportunity and Current Industry Development 2021

Embedded systems is a field derived through a combined study of software and hardware. Both aspects come together to create a functional targeting device that possesses the advantages of adaptability, speed, accuracy, reliability, power, and smaller size. Embedded systems possess a wide array of utility in the fields of mobile communication, electronic payment solutions, railways, aeronautics, and automobiles. They can be designed for specific applications in each field and can thus fulfil specialized purposes.

The key to utilizing embedded systems comes from mitigating real time calculation constraints, which they can perform exceedingly well. Key application segments of the global embedded systems market can be concisely formulated as applications, microcontroller type, and functionality.

Of the key application areas of embedded systems, the automotive industry is likely to account for a promising share of 18.3% of the overall market by 2021. The industry will continue to hold the largest slice in the revenue pie of the global market over the report’s forecast period. This can be chiefly attributed to the increased uptake of a variety small-sized electrical and electronic components in vehicles. The rising demand for a variety of sensing devices and technologically advanced infotainment systems will also continue to make the automotive industry a lucrative application segment for the global embedded systems market in the near future.

Other key application areas of embedded systems include consumer electronics and defense and aerospace. The consumer electronics industry, especially, has been gaining massive traction over the years as consumers spend increased funds on devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for their personal use. Adoption of smart electronics devices as a part of smart home setups also help make the electronics industry a leading application segment for the embedded systems market.

From a geographical standpoint, the North America market is expected to account for the dominant slice in the revenue pie of the global market over the report’s forecast period. The region has been at the forefront of several developments in the field of electrical and electronics.

The region is also home to some of the leading technology companies across the globe, including Freescale Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, and Texas Instruments. The highly encouraging R&D sector is also a leading factor strengthening the embedded systems market in the region.