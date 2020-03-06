Embedded Security Product Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Embedded Security Product Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft. Furthermore, the movement to “smarten” the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Embedded Security Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Of the major players of Embedded Security Product, NXP Semiconductors maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. NXP Semiconductors accounted for 16.35 % of the Global Embedded Security Product revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 16.13 %, 12.50 % including Infineon and STMicroelectronics.
On the basis of product type, the Secure Element and Embedded SIM segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 65.09 % revenue share in 2017.
In the applications, the Mobile Security and Banking, Transport, PayTV & ID segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.26 % in 2017. But the Wearables and Security in IoT Connectivity are expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, due to the rapid growth demand of smart things, smart home and smart city.
The worldwide market for Embedded Security Product is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 6.4% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 7260 Million US$ In 2023, from 5010 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NXP Semiconductors
Infineon
STMicroelectronics
Gemalto
IDEMIA
Thales e-Security, Inc.
Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System
Renesas
Micro Focus Atalla
Microchip
Samsung
Texas Instruments
Maxim Integrated
Inside Secure
IBM
Utimaco
Swift
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Secure Element and Embedded SIM
Hardware Security Module
Trusted Platform Module
Hardware Tokens
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Mobile Security
Automotive
Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID
Wearables
Security in IoT Connectivity
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Embedded Security Product market.
Chapter 1, to describe Embedded Security Product Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Embedded Security Product, with sales, revenue, and price of Embedded Security Product, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Embedded Security Product, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Embedded Security Product market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Embedded Security Product sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Embedded Security Product Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Embedded Security Product Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Embedded Security Product by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Embedded Security Product by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Product by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Embedded Security Product by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Embedded Security Product by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Embedded Security Product Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Embedded Security Product Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Embedded Security Product Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix
List of Figures and Tables
Figure Embedded Security Product Picture
Table Product Specifications of Embedded Security Product
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Embedded Security Product by Types in 2017
Table Embedded Security Product Types for Major Manufacturers
Figure Secure Element and Embedded SIM Picture
Figure Hardware Security Module Picture
Figure Trusted Platform Module Picture
Figure Hardware Tokens Picture
Figure Embedded Security Product Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017
Figure Mobile Security Picture
Figure Automotive Picture
Figure Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID Picture
Figure Wearables Picture
Figure Security in IoT Connectivity Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States Embedded Security Product Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Canada Embedded Security Product Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Mexico Embedded Security Product Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…
