EMAIL MARKETING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET – CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Email Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
Email Marketing software is used to create send test optimize and report on their email campaigns, in order to acquire new customers, increase customer engagement, or share promotional materials.
Asia Pacific has acquired the leading position in the global market and is expected to remain so over the next few years, rising at a CAGR of 20% between 2017 and 2025, thanks to a relatively faster adoption. The escalating number of internet users and the proliferation of the retail/e-commerce industry in Asian economies, such as China and India, is likely to boost this regional market substantially over the next few years.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Zoho
Wix
Adobe
Xert Communications
Robly
Remarkety
Pardot
Salesforce.com
IBM
Marketo
Microsoft
Act-On Software
SimplyCast
MailChimp
Constant Contact
AWeber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprise
Medium-sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Email Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Email Marketing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprise
1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Email Marketing Market Size
2.2 Email Marketing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Email Marketing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Email Marketing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Email Marketing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Email Marketing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Email Marketing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Email Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Email Marketing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Email Marketing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Email Marketing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Zoho
12.2.1 Zoho Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.3 Wix
12.3.1 Wix Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.3.4 Wix Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Wix Recent Development
12.4 Adobe
12.4.1 Adobe Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.5 Xert Communications
12.5.1 Xert Communications Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.5.4 Xert Communications Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Xert Communications Recent Development
12.6 Robly
12.6.1 Robly Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.6.4 Robly Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Robly Recent Development
12.7 Remarkety
12.7.1 Remarkety Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.7.4 Remarkety Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Remarkety Recent Development
12.8 Pardot
12.8.1 Pardot Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.8.4 Pardot Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Pardot Recent Development
12.9 Salesforce.com
12.9.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.9.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.10 IBM
12.10.1 IBM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Email Marketing Introduction
12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 IBM Recent Development
Continued…..
