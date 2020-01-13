EMAIL MARKETING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET – CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Email Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

Email Marketing software is used to create send test optimize and report on their email campaigns, in order to acquire new customers, increase customer engagement, or share promotional materials.

Asia Pacific has acquired the leading position in the global market and is expected to remain so over the next few years, rising at a CAGR of 20% between 2017 and 2025, thanks to a relatively faster adoption. The escalating number of internet users and the proliferation of the retail/e-commerce industry in Asian economies, such as China and India, is likely to boost this regional market substantially over the next few years.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Zoho

Wix

Adobe

Xert Communications

Robly

Remarkety

Pardot

Salesforce.com

IBM

Marketo

Microsoft

Act-On Software

SimplyCast

MailChimp

Constant Contact

AWeber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Email Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Email Marketing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Enterprise

1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Email Marketing Market Size

2.2 Email Marketing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Email Marketing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Email Marketing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Email Marketing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Email Marketing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Email Marketing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Email Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Email Marketing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Email Marketing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Email Marketing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Zoho

12.2.1 Zoho Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.3 Wix

12.3.1 Wix Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.3.4 Wix Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Wix Recent Development

12.4 Adobe

12.4.1 Adobe Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.5 Xert Communications

12.5.1 Xert Communications Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.5.4 Xert Communications Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Xert Communications Recent Development

12.6 Robly

12.6.1 Robly Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.6.4 Robly Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Robly Recent Development

12.7 Remarkety

12.7.1 Remarkety Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.7.4 Remarkety Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Remarkety Recent Development

12.8 Pardot

12.8.1 Pardot Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.8.4 Pardot Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Pardot Recent Development

12.9 Salesforce.com

12.9.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.9.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

12.10 IBM

12.10.1 IBM Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Email Marketing Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Email Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued…..

