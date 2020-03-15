Email Encryption Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Email Encryption Market: Market Overview

The rise in sophisticated information threats is the major factor fuelling the growth of email encryption market. The exponential growth in the enterprise data sharing is also driving the demand for email encryption market. Moreover, rapid modernizing of small and medium scale industries has resulted in surging use of e-mails to carry crucial data is boosting the growth of email encryption market. In parallel, the increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and services for multiple workloads expected to drive the need for Email Encryption market. To address this issue, many organizations are shifting towards the adoption of email encryption to secure their professional information. The rapid technological advancement and growing trend of security concern are fuelling the growth of email encryption market.

Email encryption is a method of securing the content of emails from anyone outside of the email conversation looking to obtain a participant’s information. In recent years, the technological development has led to the development of email encryption, which helps the organizations from malicious programmers. Furthermore, the increasing usage of mobile devices for work is also creating potential opportunities for email encryption market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of email encryption techniques among various organizations and companies is fuelling the growth of email encryption market. Apart from this, growth in the social, mobile, and cloud computing are accelerating the demand for email encryption market.

Email Encryption Market: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing number of data breaches is the primary factor which is driving the growth of email encryption market.The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic is also one of the major factors which fuelling the growth of email encryption market. Moreover, with the rise in the number of smartphone users at workplace, enterprise are adopting email encryption tools for the protection of their sensitive information. Furthermore, strict regulatory requirements for data protection is also creating potential growth opportunities for email encryption market.

Apart from this, the factor such as concern about internal theft is towering the growth of email encryption market globally. The global email encryption market is growing high due to the increasing bring your own devices policies in organizations. Furthermore, with the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices, the demand for email encryption is increasing rapidly.

Device compatibility issues and lack of common standards are the major factors which hinders the growth of email encryption market. Lack of skilled professionals is also one of the major challenge for the growth of email encryption market. Moreover, reluctance of small and medium sized companies towards the adoption of email encryption due to low budged is a major factor which hampers the growth of email encryption market.

Email Encryption Market: Segmentation

The global email encryption market can be segmented as:

Email encryption marketsegmentation by Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Email encryption marketsegmentation by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Email encryption marketsegmentation by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Email Encryption Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global email encryption market are Proofpoint, HP, Microsoft, McAfee, Symantec, Sophos, Entrust, TrendMicro, Hewlett-Packard, Zix Corporation, and Cisco. The other players in the global market include Galaxkey, DESLock+, Open-Xchange, Tutanota, SafeNet, ProtonMail, Vormetric, and other email encryption solution providers.

