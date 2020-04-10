Email Encryption Market Projected to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2023

Reportsnreports offers a latest published report on “Email Encryption Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Email Encryption Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0% during the forecast period. This report focuses on the Email Encryption in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Most Popular Companies in the Email Encryption Market include are Micro Focus (UK), Symantech (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Proofpoint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Zix (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Mimecast (UK), Egress Software (UK), Intemedia (US), Virtru (US), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Sci (US), and Cryptzone (US).

Based on organization size, the email encryption market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the email encryption market during the forecast period. The growing use of mobile devices in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)for sending mails has influenced data transfer, over business networks, to personal devices, such as mobile phones and laptops. This huge volume of data transfer has increased fraudulent data, cyber-attacks, data losses, and the threat of personal data thefts.

The BFSI industry vertical to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to hold a larger market size in the email encryption market during the forecast period, due to the increasing instances of email taping, phishing, spear phishing, spams, and insider data thefts in this industry vertical. BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private data.

“North America to account for the highest market share, where as Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR”

North America is projected to hold the highest share of the email encryption market from 2018 to 2023, owing to the early adoption of the email encryption solution in the region across various industry verticals, specifically in the BFSI and healthcare industry verticals. The concentrated presence of large number of email encryption solution and services providers in the US from the North American region is also expected to drive revenue growth for the region.

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

To define, segment, and project the global market size for email encryption market

To define, describe, and forecast the market by component (solution and service), deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the email encryption market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global market

