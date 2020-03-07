Element Management Systems Market – A Comprehensive Evaluation of The Market

An element management system monitors a specific type of telecommunications network element. The system is used to manage and monitor one or more network devices. It is a flexible system, which is capable to adapt to swift changes in technology as well as growing customer needs. The element management system is quick and cost-effective. It also has the capability to assimilate with third-party network management solutions. Most companies provide built-in support technology to help bootstrap the element management system. The element management system has an extendable architecture developed by using industry-standard interfaces. The system supports development of networking, wireless, and telecom products for service providers and OEM manufacturers. An element management system is a critical part of a telecommunication management solution.

An element management system with open, standard interfaces provides the solid function required for service providers to deploy the tele-management forum. The element management system also offers a significant value through cost- and time-reducing tasks. The element management system plays an important role in maintaining the health of both network elements and transmission facilities. The system offers real-time monitoring and troubleshooting of network elements for media networks. It also offers a graphical summary of their status and of all elements within the network. It is primarily focused to offer operators with an easy-to-understand display, thereby permitting quick, corrective action in the event of possible issues with clear definitions of various devices and their service purpose.

Several factors such as quick implementation and integration of new devices boost the global element management systems market. Applications of element management systems such as mobile backhaul networks, backhauling of data to control centers, and creating of private wireless networks for educational institutions and hospitals deliver scalable, reliable, and highly available management solutions with features such as quick first-time-set-up. The element management system comprises ready-to-use framework architecture, design templates leveraging on the latest graphic user interface (GUI) technologies, toolkits, and web technology and standard management interfaces.

The element management system has features such as accounting, performance, and security. The security feature consists of authentication, authorization, and security audit trail logs. Furthermore, companies are investing in the installation of element management systems. This is projected to provide attractive growth opportunities to the global element management systems market in the near future. However, factors such as high cost and errors in the software are anticipated to hamper the global element management systems market in the next few years.

The global element management systems market has been segmented based on service, enterprise size, industry, and region. In terms of service, the element management systems market has been categorized into consulting service, support service, and integration service. Based on enterprise size, the global element management systems market has been divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of industry, the element management systems market has been classified into health care, telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), media & entertainment, education, energy & utilities, travel & tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Some of the leading companies in the global element management systems market are Media Links, Defense Information Systems Agency, Dhyan Networks and Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.