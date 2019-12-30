Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

An electrostatic precipitator (ESP) is a filtration device that removes fine particles, like dust and smoke, from a flowing gas using the force of an induced electrostatic charge minimally impeding the flow of gases through the unit.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4305.9 million by 2024, from US$ 4023.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Tianjie Group

Longking

Siemens

FLSmidth

Feida

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions

Babcock & Wilcox

Hamon

Sinoma

Ducon Technologies

Kelin

Hangzhou Tianming

Balcke-Dürr

Amec Foster Wheeler

KC Cottrell

Tuna Corporation

Sumitomo

BHEL

Elex

Fuel Tech, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Electrostatic Precipitators

Wet Electrostatic Precipitators

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power generation

Cement

Steel and Metallurgy

Chemical

Others

