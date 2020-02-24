Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry has a greater impact on the demand for electrostatic chuck. With the huge investment in the semiconductor industry, we are optimistic about the future of the electrostatic chuck industry.

The worldwide market for Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

FM Industries

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

300 mm Wafers

200 mm Wafers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electrostatic Chucks for Wafer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

