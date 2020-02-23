Electroporation Instruments Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

Electroporation is a microbiology technique, which applies electrical field to a cell to enhance the permeability of the cell membrane, enabling the passage of DNA, drugs, and chemicals into it. The process of electroporation is also known as electro-transfer or electropermeabilization. It is the physical transfection process, wherein the selected cells and host cells are suspended in a conducive solution and an electric circuit is applied around the mixture. An electric pulse lasting for a few milliseconds to microseconds at an optimum voltage is discharged through the cell suspension to create temporary pores in the cell membrane of the host cell enabling the introduction of new DNA to be incorporated in the genome and for the transformation of bacteria, plant, and yeast protoplasts. The process of electroporation has been proven to be effective for use in vivo on tissues, in ovo transfection, and for in utero applications. It is also utilized for the transfection of adherent cells, which is an alternative to trypsinizing the cells prior to other transfection procedures. Furthermore, electroporation can be used to enhance the permeability of cells during surgeries and utero injections.

Increase in adoption of electroporation instruments by end-users, rise in investment in research & development by market players, and surge in funding by public and private organizations contribute to the growth of the global electroporation instruments market. Advantages of electroporation systems such as efficiency, versatility, flexibility, and simplicity, increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies, technological advancements leading to the launch of novel products, and strategic collaborations among companies contribute to the growth of the market. Recent advances in the application of electroporation include extraction of biomolecules, inactivation of micro-organisms, and fast drying of biomass. However, high cost of devices, shortage of skilled personnel, and stringent regulations governing the approval of instruments are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global electroporation instruments market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the electroporation instruments market can be classified into eukaryotic electroporation systems, microbial electroporation systems, and total electroporation systems. Based on application, the global electroporation instruments market can be categorized into therapeutics, biomedical research, protein production, and others. These instruments are used in cell-based therapy, gene therapy, tumor treatment, and in the production of knock-out mice. In terms of end-user, the electroporation instruments market can be divided into diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and others.

Geographically, the global electroporation instruments market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. was the largest market for electroporation instruments in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. North America accounted for largest share of the global electroporation instruments market in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to well-established health care infrastructure and increase in the number of research laboratories. Additionally, focus of leading players on research and development and favorable reimbursement scenario are likely to contribute to the growth of the market in North America from 2018 to 2026. The electroporation instruments market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, primarily contributed by India and China. Growth of the electroporation instruments market in these countries can be attributed to increase in biotechnology funding by government organizations and rise in the number of research organizations.

Leading players operating in the global electroporation instruments market are Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group, Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biogenuix, MaxCyte, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Biotron Healthcare, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

