Electrophotographic Printing Market – The Definitive Guide to Competitor Strategies | AB Graphic International Ltd., – Landa, HP, Xeikon & Anglia Labels

Electrophotographic printing technology enables printing images on an imaging substrate which includes paper, glass, fabric, metal or any other object. The technology ensures quality print at a very high speed in comparison to other types of printers currently in use. Electrophotography or electrophotographic printing is a popularly used in commercial application, owing to its cost economy, ability to print on a large scale, and high-speed functionality. The commercial use of the technique accounts for the majority share of the total electrophotography printing market. Electrophotography is a complex digital printing technology, consisting of two materials and seven process steps.

Electrophotography is the oldest of all the non-impact printing technologies. Electrophotographic printing is also known as ‘’xerography and/or laser’’ printing. The major advantage associated with the electrophotography printing is its large speed range spanning from 4 PPM to 1,000 PPM. Digital printing processes are undergoing major changes, such as improvements in productivity and reliability, which are making it more cost effective. The output of electrophotographic printing is expected to grow in the coming years, and the growth is likely to be value-driven.

The increasing use of electrophotographic printing in the packaging industry is one of the key drivers expected to drive growth of the electrophotographic printing market over the forecast period. The digital print packaging market has benefited the manufacturers of consumer goods through: improved workflow, facilitating the rise in innovative marketing practices, enabling the foray of products into the market at a faster rate, and expediting technological advancements. The brand owners and manufacturers seek innovative packaging and graphics to gain a competitive edge and enhance the shelf appeal of their products.

Thus, the rising need from the packaging industry is expected to contribute toward the growth of the global electrophotography printing market in the coming years. The other major driver for the rising demand for the electrophotographic printing technique is the increasing investment in marketing activities by majority of the business customers and companies. In addition, the growth witnessed in the food, healthcare, and retail industries is expected to further fuel growth of the global electrophotographic printing market in the coming years.

The color electrophotographic printing market is expected to be the most dominant market segment in the global electrophotographic printing market in the near future. Marketers that are increasingly focused towards improving the packaging standards of their products are further fuelling the market growth. The color photographic printers not only have a strong presence in the current market, but are also expected to continue to witness growth in the coming years as well.

One of the major challenges for the global electrophotographic printing market is that the electrophotography is environmentally hazardous, as the printers use a harmful substance called ‘selenium.’ In addition, increasing availability and application of inkjet technology as its substitute is also acting as one of the major restraints for growth of the global electrophotographic printing market.