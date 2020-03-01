Electrophoresis Technology: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The study encompasses major technologies of electrophoresis and the various product segments for each technology. The role of electrophoresis as an analytical separation method for both nucleic acid and protein molecules was examined. The major end-user applications for both GE and CE were also included within the scope of this study.

BCC Research analyzes the impact of the two major electrophoresis techniques on biological molecular separation, determines their current market status, examines their future potential, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The latest research findings in different industry areas are presented.

BCC Research presents the industry competitiveness for electrophoresis, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, market potential, and revenue forecast projections from 2017 through 2023. Global revenue projections for the electrophoresis market have been developed by the two major technologies and by product segments for every technology. Revenue projections by end-user applications have been included.

BCC Research also examined the electrophoresis industry by regions and conducted an in-depth study on the competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Electrophoresis has been the method of choice for several decades to physically separate macromolecules, such as nucleic acid fragments, RNA (ribonucleic acid), and proteins, according to their charge and molecular size. GE and CE technology segments represent widely implemented and powerful analytical separation methods. GE separates macromolecules using a gel-like matrix and has extended the range of geometries available to researchers. GE can be performed both in one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) modes. CE deploys a liquid separation technique using narrow bore, fused, silica capillaries to fractionate molecules. The growing concept of microfluidics is revitalizing CE

technology, as the latter is very amenable to microfabrication techniques. BCC Research was interested in examining the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall CE technology segment.

Although electrophoresis is a standardized technique, there have been considerable technology advances because of its ever-expanding research applications. Hence, we were interested in monitoring the current state of the industry and the related technology trends. Among the major GE techniques, the polyacrylamide gel (2D PAGE) technique has received immense attention, fueled by the growing field of proteomics. 2D PAGE has a high resolving power to separate posttranslational protein entities. There have been significant technology developments in different product segments, such as informatics and gel imaging. BCC Research was particularly interested in investigating PAGE techniques

for protein electrophoresis.

BCC Research was also interested in examining end-users’ perspectives in various industrial applications that use electrophoresis. Despite the advent of several alternative analytical technologies for separation, electrophoresis is likely to continue to serve as a complementary technology for separating biologically important macromolecules. BCC Research was thus interested in gaining a complete understanding of the various electrophoresis technologies, major forces governing the product segments, and a comprehensive study of competitive structures.

Companies Mentioned:

AB SCIEX LLC (FORMERLY BECKMAN COULTER INC.)

ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BIOMETRA GMBH

BIOTEC FISCHER GMBH

DECODON GMBH

ELCHROM SCIENTIFIC AG

GE HEALTHCARE BIO-SCIENCES

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE

HELENA LABORATORIES

HOEFER, INC. (DIVISION OF HARVARD BIOSCIENCE)

PICOMETRICS TECHNOLOGIES SAS

PRINCE TECHNOLOGIES B.V.

SCIE-PLAS (DIVISION OF HARVARD BIOSCIENCE)

SEBIA, INC.

SERVA ELECTROPHORESIS GMBH

SHIMADZU CORP.

SIGMA-ALDRICH CORP.

SYNGENE

THE GEL COMPANY

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TOTALLAB LTD.

WEALTEC CORP.