Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55000 million by 2024, from US$ 43200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report focuses on the key global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Hon Hai/Foxconn
New Kinpo
Jabil
Flextronics
Pegatron
Venture
FIH Mobile
Plexus
Kaifa
Celestica
Sanmina
SIIX
Zollner Elektronik
Universal Scientific Industrial
Benchmark Electronics
Market Segment by Type, covers
Electronic manufacturing
Engineering services
Test development & implementation
Logistics services
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Computer
Communications
Consumer
Industrial
Others
