Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market CAGR will grow at 0.77% till 2025

This report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) is a term used for companies that design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

In 2017, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size was 303.7 billion US$ and is forecast to 322.85 billion US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.77% from 2017-2025.

The revenue in the report for a region is based on that the electronic products are manufactured in the region.

This report categorizes the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by players/brands, region, type and application.

This study considers the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)value generated from the sales of the following segments:

By Product Type

Electronic manufacturing

Engineering services

Test development and implementation

Logistics services

Others

By Application

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Industrial

By Regions

North America-United States, Canada, Mexico

Asia-Pacific-China, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, S.Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of APAC

Europe-Hungary, Slovakia, Czech, Romania, Netherlands, Rest of Europe

South America-Brazil, Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa-Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Hon Hai/Foxconn

Flextronics

Jabil

New Kinpo

Celestica

Sanmina

Quanta

Wistron

Compal

Pegatron

Inventec

Jetway/Candid

Kaifa

Elcoteq

Sirtec

Shuttle Board SCIENT IFIC CO., LTD

Venture

Pkcgroup

Neotech

Plexus

Season Group

