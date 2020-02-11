Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market : Depth Research Of Global Industry 2019 To 2025

In 2018, the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Benchmark Electronics Inc.
Beyonics Technology Ltd.
Btw, Inc.
Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
Celestica Inc.
Iec Electronics Corp.
Incap Oyj
Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (Imi)
Inventec Corp.
Jabil Circuit
C-Mac Microtechnology
Cofidur SA
Creation Technologies Lp
Cts Corp.
Enics AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Design Services
Foundry Services
Electronics Assembly Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
