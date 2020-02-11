Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market : Depth Research Of Global Industry 2019 To 2025

In 2018, the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Beyonics Technology Ltd.

Btw, Inc.

Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl

Celestica Inc.

Iec Electronics Corp.

Incap Oyj

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (Imi)

Inventec Corp.

Jabil Circuit

C-Mac Microtechnology

Cofidur SA

Creation Technologies Lp

Cts Corp.

Enics AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Design Services

Foundry Services

Electronics Assembly Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

