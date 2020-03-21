Electronic Wipes Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2028

Electronic Wipes Market Outlook
The electronics industry is one of the major industrial sectors in the global economy. It includes a wide range of different manufacturing products and processes. The most notable products in the electronics industry are consumer goods such as computers, smartphones, televisions, and others. The electronics industry is a diversified sector, which is rapidly growing due to the development of novel technologies along with customers are shifting towards electronic devices and services. However, with daily use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and others accumulate dust and fingerprints which makes their displays hard to read. Companies are developing anti-bacterial electronic wipes to keep devices functional and flawless as well as to maintain germ-free devices. Electronic wipes are soft wet wipes made of non-abrasive material explicitly developed for cleaning electronic surfaces. Electronic wipes help in cleaning mobile phones, televisions, computers, car electronics and screens, cameras, and others. The new electronic wipes are developed to be fingerprint resistant, free from chemical additives, anti-static, and with others unique features that allow one to see the display more clearly and looks new again.
Reasons for Covering Electronic Wipes Market Title
Increasing proliferation of electronic devices, consumers are demanding for natural and eco-friendly electronic wipes to minimize landfills, and rising consumer spending will encourage the use of higher value, and more task-specific electronic wipes are the factors influencing the growth of the electronic wipes market in the near future. Consumers are increasingly incorporating electronic wipes into their daily routines, as consumers are using touch screens devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices which get dirtier much quickly. Additionally, growing electronics industry, the rise in product premiumization trend to have a more competitive advantage against more traditional products, and accelerating adoption of electronic products among adult population are some other factors fueling the growth of the electronic wipes market during the forecast period.
Global Electronic Wipes: Market Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the global electronic wipes market has been segmented as –
- Presaturated Wipes
- Nonwoven Dry Wipes
- Woven Dry Wipes
- Knit Wipes
- Others
On the basis of material, the global electronic wipes market has been segmented as –
- Cotton
- Poly/Cellulose
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Others
On the basis of the end user, the global electronic wipes market has been segmented as –
- Residential
- Commercial
On the basis of sales channel, the global electronic wipes market has been segmented as –
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Multi-brand Stores
- Online Stores
- Independent Small Stores
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)
Global Electronic Wipes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global electronic wipes market are Antec, Inc., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., iCloth Company, The 3M Company, Weiman Products, LLC, Norazza, Inc., Staples, Inc., 2XL Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP, Essentra PLC, Tech Spray, L.P., Falcon Safety Products, Inc., and others.
Frequently launch of new electronic wipes, new product development by incorporating natural ingredients and materials among existing products, and consumers are demanding for multi-functional products for specific applications are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global electronic wipes market. Moreover, companies are offering electronic wipes with unique features such as alcohol & ammonia free, no chemical additives, fingerprint resistant, anti-static, and others are expected to grow the electronic wipes market during the forecast period.
