Electronic Waste Management Market Size & Share Sees Big Growth By 2022

The competitive scenario of the global Electronic Waste Management market is comprehensively discussed in the report, taking into account different geographical regions, with a view to help market players to establish groundbreaking strategies for managing their sustenance in the industry. In terms of market attractiveness, the analysts have predicted the prevalence of the rising segments in the Electronic Waste Management market while considering their different growth factors.

With the advancement in technology, global demand for electrical and electronic equipment has increased dramatically. Drastic innovations have shortened the life of these products which has, in turn, exponentially increased the generation of waste from electrical and electronic equipment and global production is expected to continue to accelerate in the near future. Currently, more than REDACTED metric tons per year of electrical and electronic waste are being generated globally with a major share originating in Europe, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific region. However, in the next decade, China, Eastern Europe, South America and several countries in Africa and theMiddle East are expected to become significant electronic waste producers. In Asia-Pacific region, it is expected that the production of electrical and electronic waste will increase by REDACTED between 2017 and 2022 while in Europe this percentage is expected to reach REDACTED.

Electrical and electronic waste contains many valuable and recoverable materials such as aluminum, ferrous metals, copper, gold and silver. For maximum energy and natural resources conservation, electronic waste treatment and recycling have become a major priority for many countries. Electronic waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, chromium, antimony and many other chemicals and recycling can prevent them from posing an environmental hazard.

This report provides an overview of electrical and electronic waste management and recycling technologies in the Asia-Pacific, North American, European, South American and MEA markets. The report also examines market trades and challenges, investment opportunities, obstacles and market barriers. With regard to the geographic coverage of this report, information is presented on both developed and developing world markets.

Electrical and electronic waste is the fastest growing segment of the global solid waste stream which totaled REDACTED in 2016 and REDACTED in 2017. BCC Research field analysis expects that the electrical and electronic waste management market will continue to show significant growth in the next five years and will reach REDACTED by 2022 at a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. In terms of the size of the electronic waste management market, recycled materials such as metals, plastic and glass formed the largest market share in 2016 followed by electronic wastetreatment technologies. Electronic waste production sources compose the third largest market segmentfor 2016 with an even greater growth rate over the next five years due to reduced life spans of electrical and electronic devices that generate rapidly growing quantities of electronic waste.”

Report Scope

Electrical and electronic waste management technologies and recycling market comprise one of the fastest growing waste streams in emerging as well as developed regions. Rapid technology innovations and ever-shortening product life cycles are among the factors contributing to the rapid growth of electrical and electronic waste. Electrical and electronic waste is an inherently complex problem to manage because of its duality as both a valuable commodity and source of hazardous waste. This dichotomy is the driving force behind the constant challenge to most effectively utilize a potential economic resource while sufficiently mitigating environmental and social damage. There are a variety of economic, environmental and social factors that both influence electrical and electronic waste practices and are influenced by them. The information technology asset disposition (ITAD) industry feels the weight of these changes due to the tremendous volume and scale of electrical and electronic waste it processes. This report summarizes both commercial end-user and value recovery industry practices for end-of-life management primarily as determined by regulations and industry standards. The report also characterizes the environmental implications of those practices and identifies which practices have the least potential environmental impact.

This report contains:

An in-depth analysis of the treatment and recycling technologies used for electrical and electronic waste processing.

An overview of the quantities of electrical and electronic waste produced by region, type and source.

Current and future market projections of treatment technologies for electrical and electronic waste management in each region.

Profiles of current industry players by region including service suppliers and contractors.

A review of market and economic opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

Intended users of this report include:

Institutions and legal entities interested in the reports outcomes.

Companies that develop, manufacture and supply equipment and technologies for electrical and electronic waste treatment.

Companies involved in electrical and electronic waste recycling technologies and services.

Government agencies and local authorities that oversee electrical and electronic waste management including treatment, disposal and reuse.

Venture capital firms and financial institutions interested in investing in electrical and electronic waste technologies and services.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected revenue is in constant US dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

– 134 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for electronic waste management, including treatment technologies and recycling markets

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of electronic waste regulation legislation and policies, along with industry analysis, market prospects, and factors that affect the electronic waste management market

– Breakdowns of the quantities of electronic waste produced

– In-depth analyses of patents and state-of-the-art technologies

– Company profiles of major players, including manufactures and service providers, in the market are Alba Group, Umicore S.A, Republic Services Inc., Image Microsystems, Daiseki Co. Ltd.

