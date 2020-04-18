Electronic Waste Management Market by Companies, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Electronic Waste Management Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

E-waste is electrical and electronic equipment of any kind that has been discarded. Proper treatment of e-waste helps to prevent environmental degradation and avoids potential threats to human health.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Electronic Waste Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Waste Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

First of all, one of the main reasons for growth of e-waste is rapid product innovation, especially in electronics and home appliances like migration from analogue to digital technologies and to flat-screen televisions and monitors. there has been an increased emphasis on efficient recycling and reuse of electronic products’ components. Health hazards posed by the seepage of toxic materials into the environment result in e-waste management techniques’ demand. In addition, increase in awareness protection drive the electronic waste management. To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. North America and Europe are exceptionally prone to environment contamination. Consequently, these regions are expected to contribute most to the worldwide electronic waste management market.

The global Electronic Waste Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Waste Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aurubis

Boliden

MBA Polymers

Electronic Recyclers International

Sims Metal Management

Umicore

Stena Technoworld

Tetronics

Enviro-Hub Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Trashed

Recycled

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Waste Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Waste Management Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electronic Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electronic Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Waste Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Waste Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electronic Waste Management Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

