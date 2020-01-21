Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market 2019-2025, by Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sevenoak, Sony, Fujifilm, Leica

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312301

An electronic viewfinder (EVF) is a camera viewfinder where the image captured by the lens is projected electronically onto a miniature display. The image on this display is used to assist in aiming the camera at the scene to be photographed. It differs from a live preview screen in being smaller and shaded from ambient light.

The sensor records the view through the lens, the view is processed, and finally projected on a miniature display which is viewable through the eyepiece. Electronic viewfinders are used in digital still cameras and in video cameras.

Some cameras (such as Panasonic, Sony, Fujifilm) have an automatic eye sensor which switches the display from screen to EVF when the viewfinder is near the eye. More modest cameras use a button to switch the display. Some have no button at all.[1]

In 2017, the global Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) include

Canon

Nikon

Olympus

Panasonic

Sevenoak

Sony

Fujifilm

Leica

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2312301

Market Size Split by Type

LED Screen

LCD Screen

OLED Screen

Market Size Split by Application

Online Store

Supermarket

Speciality Store

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electronic-viewfinder-evf-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]