Electronic Signage Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth During the Period Between 2019-2025

Electronic signage (also called electronic signs or electronic displays) are illuminant advertising media in the signage industry. Major electronic signage include fluorescent signs, HID (high intensity displays), incandescent signs, LED signs, and neon signs. Besides, LED signs and HID are so-called digital signage.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Signage.
This report presents the worldwide Electronic Signage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Philips
Toshiba
Daktronics
Sony
Panasonic
NEC Display
Sharp
Planar Systems
Mitsubishi
Innolux
Advantech
Viewsonic
Cisco Systems Inc
Marvel
Electronic Signage Breakdown Data by Type
LED Display
LCD Display
Others
Electronic Signage Breakdown Data by Application
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Banking
Others
Electronic Signage Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Electronic Signage Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Electronic Signage status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Electronic Signage manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
