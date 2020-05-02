Electronic Shelf Label Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018-2028

Key Insights from the Report

Pervasiveness of Retail Sector to Augment Demand for Electronic Shelf Label

Being the final step in the distribution process, retailing has witnessed significant traction across the globe since the past decade. Retail industry has largely influenced the growth of various retail outlets including but not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and specialty stores, in turn pushing the demand for retail equipment and devices such as electronic shelf label. According to International Labor Organization (ILO), the trillion dollar retail industry is expected to remain pervasive maintaining strong growth in the coming years. This factor is expected to present potential growth avenues for manufacturers of electronic shelf label throughout the period of assessment, in turn contributing to the overall growth of the electronic shelf label market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1592

Sale of Electronic Shelf Label in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets to Increase at a Significant Rate

Demand for electronic shelf label in hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to rise at a significant pace on the back of higher inclination of these retail outlets toward automation products and equipment. Electronic shelf label offer higher convenience quotient for hypermarkets and supermarkets across the entire merchandise line. Meteoric growth of the retail sector worldwide has resulted in a momentous increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets since the last decade. The sales of electronic shelf label in hypermarkets and supermarkets since the past few years have witnessed a significant boost, and the trend is likely to continue in the years to follow. Against this backdrop, hypermarkets and supermarkets are likely to remain a lucrative business opportunity for key stakeholders during the period of forecast.

Stellar Growth in Demand on the Back of Improved Price Management

Electronic shelf label, a novel technology in the retail industry, offers efficient interoperability as compared to paper labels during dynamic price change. While promotions play a vital role in enhancing sales and brand value, companies need to carry out changes in the prices of commodities and goods at a dynamic pace. With electronic shelf label it becomes convenient to carry out price up gradations at a rapid pace providing seamless control on pricing management. Moreover, electronic shelf label reduces pricing errors in stores. With increasing competition in the retail sector, it becomes imperative to carry out pricing variations to complement sales of commodities. This has resulted in increasing demand for convenient, less complicated and cost efficient solutions such as electronic shelf label in the merchandise space, consequently fuelling demand for electronic shelf label.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/1592/electronic-shelf-label-market

Increased customer and employee satisfaction to Complement Sales

Sales of electronic shelf labels are largely influenced with enhanced customer satisfaction during store shopping. Errorless pricing coupled with optimization in store workflow has resulted in increased employee and customer satisfaction which has pushed retail stores to adopt these novel devices in a bid to increase customer footfall every day. Moreover, with electronic shelf label and other display solutions, promotional offers are easily communicated to customers, which is influencing their purchasing decision. This aspect has fuelled the demand for electronic shelf label on the back of efficient customer service they deliver, making them a vital sales funnel for retailers worldwide.

About the Report

“Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2026” is an extensive compilation of several data and insights pertaining to every market segment. The report covers assessment on various product types in the electronic shelf label space used worldwide. It also highlights lucrative regional markets along with a detailed country level analysis that the key stakeholders can use to expand their global footprint. The report includes historical data analysis along with current market scenario and future market projections for a period of eight years from 2018 till 2026. The report also highlights various trends impacting the market’s growth, along with key drivers and restraints. It also includes opportunity assessment that can be leveraged by stakeholders to identify key revenue pocket.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1592/S

Definition

Electronic shelf label are also referred to as electronic price tags that facilitate dynamic pricing with better customer communication. Electronic shelf label comprise display units and integrated software powered with either BLE, ZigBee, Wi-Fi and NFC technologies. These devices are typically used in hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores and specialty stores among others. Electronic shelf label are highly flexible and reduce pricing mistakes and additional labor cost.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from key dynamics, the research report on electronic shelf label market also answers various questions. For instance,

Why Europe is likely to remain a lucrative regional market and which European countries are largely contributing to the demand for electronic shelf label in the region?

Which technology is largely being used in electronic shelf label worldwide?

Are LCDs better than E-Ink or can the latter overwhelm the former in terms of demand?

How can online platforms impact the sales of electronic shelf label?

What are the new advancements carried out by key stakeholders apropos to the technology used in electronic shelf label?Competition Analysis The research report on electronic shelf label market provides a thorough understanding on competitive landscape. This section covers analysis on various companies participating in the electronic shelf label market along with several aspects such as mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio analysis, company overviews, marketing strategies, key financials such as market shares and revenues. The report also delivers a complete SWOT analysis along with recent developments and innovations and information on research and development activities carried out by major players in the in the electronic shelf label space. For instance, Pricer AB developed and launched a large number of electronic shelf label in stores in France in 2017 owing to its efficient HDT and HD150 label sizes. Likewise, Altierre Corporation launched “One Price Auto Tags as-a-service” for automotive dealers in 2018. Key companies profiled in the electronic shelf label report include Pricer AB, Altierre Corporation, SES-imagotag, DisplayData Ltd., Solum Co. Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., and Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., to name a few.

Research Methodology

Insights on electronic shelf label market have been garnered using a unique research process. The research methodology used to compile the report is a combination of extensive primary and secondary research that ensure higher accuracy of the data gleaned. The research process begins with secondary research followed by primary interviews. Key stakeholders in the market, technical advisors, directors, vice presidents and subject matter experts involved in the electronic shelf label space have been interviewed to gain an in-depth understanding about the market. Moreover, multiple interviews are carried out across several regional markets to gain a further deep dive. With this robust research methodology, several qualitative and quantitative insights along with key dynamics have been complied in the research report.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Electronic Shelf Label Market Structure

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Overview

4.1. Parent Market Overview

4.2. Patent Analysis

4.3. Electronic Shelf Label Process Overview

5. Market Dynamics

6. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

7. Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026

7.1. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2013 – 2017, 2018-26

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

And Continue…