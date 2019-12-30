Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry has reached a shipment of approximately 85.7 million units in 2017. The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry has reached the revenue of approximately 625 million USD in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SES-imagotag

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Market Segment by Type, covers

LCD Displays

E-papers Displays

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Department Stores

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

