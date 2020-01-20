Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market 2019 Sims Recycling Solutions Eletronic Recyclers International Kuusakoski Umicore Waste Management Gem Stena Metall Group GEEP Dongjiang Electrocycling Cimelia Veolia Enviro-Hub Holdings E-Parisaraa environCom

Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Sims Recycling Solutions Eletronic Recyclers International Kuusakoski Umicore Waste Management Gem Stena Metall Group GEEP Dongjiang Electrocycling Cimelia Veolia Enviro-Hub Holdings E-Parisaraa environCom)

E-scrap recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Scope of the Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Report

This report studies the Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Segment by Type

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

