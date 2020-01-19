Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) Solution Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2026

The Research Report “Electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

An electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution is a paperless solution that is design to offer visibility of delivery processes. All the activities of delivery are tracked electronically, and this software also includes features such as access to site note and task management. This solution presents an effective, modern approach to distribution that enables transport companies to offer better customer service throughout the delivery process. Several operators still depend on employees physically filing delivery paperwork and entering data into IT systems. This introduces the risk of human error and delays and also creates huge workloads. Currently, logistics businesses operate at a rapid pace and customers have grown to expect next-day delivery on urgent orders. Therefore, businesses need electronic proof of delivery in order to fulfill all the desires of the customers. An electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution is usually executed together with Enterprise Requirements Planning Systems (ERP) and Transport Management Systems (TMS), and allows the electronic exchange of transaction details such as invoices, purchase orders, product specifications, price quotes, and shipping details. An ePOD reduces the risks related to invoicing and paper records. Consequently, physical documents cannot be lost, damaged, misfiled, or misread, as everything is tracked and recorded digitally.

The paper proof of delivery systems usually consist of clipboards, full of notes and can simply be misplaced or misread entirely. In contrast, an electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution can help to modernize delivery system. Deliveries can be checked against order records by using a mobile device, at any location, and drivers can immediately deal with updated order details, requests for printed invoices, and product returns. Thus, employees are able to provide a more accurate, efficient, and responsive service. One can increase productivity through workforce and can reduce operating costs by automating these routine tasks. These factors are driving the electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution market. However, high cost and high maintenance charges can hamper the electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution market. Furthermore, an electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution provides numerous long-term benefits such as increasing efficiency and accuracy. An ePOD is expected to help offer better visibility of orders and delivery dates, helping decrease the number of vehicles on the road and thereby, also reduce fuel and maintenance costs.

The electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution market can be segmented based on application, industry, and region. Based on application, the market can be classified into warehousing, vehicle inspection, and task management. The electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) application is customizable and can meet individual necessities. For instance, in case of warehousing, as soon as a delivery van reaches, electronic proof of delivery can be reserved into a pre-determined location in the warehouse. When the items are prepared for delivery, operatives are likely to use handheld devices such as mobiles and tablets in order to pick them for loading on a van. In terms of industry, the market can be segregated into transportation and logistics, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages. The logistics industry is adopting electronic proof of delivery (ePoD) solution. An electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution helps decrease unnecessary delays and manual errors in data. Based on region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution market, as several transportation and logistics companies are adopting ePOD solutions for real-time data capture and reporting of final delivery.

Major players operating in the global electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) solution market include The Descartes Systems Group Inc., OBS Logistics, Spirit Data Capture Ltd, Microlise Limited, and V3 Smart Technologies.

