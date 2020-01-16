Electronic Pill Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electronic Pill Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Electronic pill is a pharmaceutical dosage form that contains an ingestible sensor inside of a pill. The sensor begins transmitting medical data after it is consumed. The technology that makes up the pill, as well as the data transmitted by the pill’s sensor, are considered to be part of Electronic pill.

The Electronic Pill market is dominated by North America owing to rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and high R&D investments within this region stimulate market growth.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global Electronic Pill market. Key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing patient pool, high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure drive the market in this region.

In 2018, the global Electronic Pill market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Pill status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Pill development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CapsoVision

Given Imaging

Medimetrics

Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD

Proteus Digital Health

Olympus

Medtronic

Medisafe

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

IntroMedic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Esophagus

Stomach

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Pill status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Pill development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Pill Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Esophagus

1.4.3 Stomach

1.4.4 Small Intestine

1.4.5 Large Intestine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Pill Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.4 Clinical Research Organizations

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Pill Market Size

2.2 Electronic Pill Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Pill Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Pill Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Pill Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Pill Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Pill Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Pill Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Pill Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Pill Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Pill Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electronic Pill Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Electronic Pill Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in China

7.3 China Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in India

10.3 India Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

10.4 India Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Electronic Pill Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Electronic Pill Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Electronic Pill Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Electronic Pill Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CapsoVision

12.1.1 CapsoVision Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.1.4 CapsoVision Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CapsoVision Recent Development

12.2 Given Imaging

12.2.1 Given Imaging Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.2.4 Given Imaging Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Given Imaging Recent Development

12.3 Medimetrics

12.3.1 Medimetrics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.3.4 Medimetrics Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Medimetrics Recent Development

12.4 Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD

12.4.1 Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.4.4 Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD Recent Development

12.5 Proteus Digital Health

12.5.1 Proteus Digital Health Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.5.4 Proteus Digital Health Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Proteus Digital Health Recent Development

12.6 Olympus

12.6.1 Olympus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.6.4 Olympus Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Olympus Recent Development

12.7 Medtronic

12.7.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.7.4 Medtronic Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.8 Medisafe

12.8.1 Medisafe Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.8.4 Medisafe Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Medisafe Recent Development

12.9 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

12.9.1 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.9.4 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Recent Development

12.10 IntroMedic

12.10.1 IntroMedic Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Electronic Pill Introduction

12.10.4 IntroMedic Revenue in Electronic Pill Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IntroMedic Recent Development

Continued….

