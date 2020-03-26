Electronic Packaging Materials Market Analysis 2019 Segmented by Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts to 2025

Global Electronic Packaging Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Electronic Packaging Materials Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Electronic Packaging Materials market was valued at 4890 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Packaging Materials.

Electronic packaging materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit.

Electronic packaging refers to the enclosure for integrated circuit (IC) chips, passive devices, the fabrication of circuit cards and the production of a final product or system. Packaging materials strongly affect the effectiveness of an electronic packaging system regarding reliability, design, and cost. In electronic systems, packaging materials may serve as electrical conductors or insulators, create structure and form, provide thermal paths, and protect the circuits from environmental factors, such as moisture, contamination, hostile chemicals, and radiation.

In 2017, Global Electronic Packaging Materials total market size was 4885.6 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 6104.9 Million USD by the end of 2023. One of the salient features of Electronic Packaging Materials market is the cooperation with downstream Semiconductor & IC and PCB manufactures, especially for large companies in this industry.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Greater China and United States, Europe and Japan. In terms of year 2017, Greater China holds the largest market share, with about 1975.5 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 14.76% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Packaging Materials in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Packaging Materials in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Packaging Materials market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Packaging Materials market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

DuPont

Evonik

EPM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Mitsui High-tec

Tanaka

Shinko Electric Industries

Panasonic

Hitachi Chemical

Kyocera Chemical

Gore

BASF

Henkel

AMETEK Electronic

Toray

Maruwa

Leatec Fine Ceramics

NCI

Chaozhou Three-Circle

Nippon Micrometal

Toppan

Dai Nippon Printing

Possehl

Ningbo Kangqiang

Market size by Product – Metal Packages Plastic Packages Ceramic Packages

Market size by End User/Applications – Semiconductor & IC PCB Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Electronic Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Electronic Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Packaging Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Production

2.2 Electronic Packaging Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electronic Packaging Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Electronic Packaging Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Electronic Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electronic Packaging Materials Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Electronic Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Revenue by Type

6.3 Electronic Packaging Materials Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electronic Packaging Materials Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Electronic Packaging Materials

8.1.4 Electronic Packaging Materials Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Electronic Packaging Materials Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Electronic Packaging Materials Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electronic Packaging Materials Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Electronic Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Electronic Packaging Materials Upstream Market

11.2 Electronic Packaging Materials Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Electronic Packaging Materials Distributors

11.5 Electronic Packaging Materials Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Packaging Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

