Electronic Medicals Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Global Electronic Medical Records Market Overview

The global electronic medical records market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

An electronic medical record (EMR), also called electronic health record (EHR) is digitalized patient’s chart. EMRs are patient-centric, real-time records that have information available at an instant in a secure form to authorized users. It holds all data related to the patient’s medical history such as diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and laboratory test results. An EMR system goes beyond typical clinical data collected in a provider’s office and can allow access to evidence-based tools that providers can use to make decisions about a patient’s care. Key features of an EMR is that it

automates and streamlines provider workflow and is capable of sharing health information with other providers across more than one organization such as laboratories, emergency facilities, medical imaging facilities, specialists, pharmacies, and school and workplace clinics.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Market Dynamics

The growth of the electronic medical records market can be attributed to the increasing need for an advanced healthcare information system and rising GDP aiding the modernization of healthcare services. The growing dependence of the healthcare industry on technology along with the increasing investments by IT players in healthcare are the major factors driving the growth of the electronic medical record market. Other factors boosting the demand for EMR is the rising geriatric population and the growing number of chronic diseases which needs EMR to record personal health. The usage of EMR simplifies health management among people, making it more efficient and give better healthcare quality. EMRs help to improve the ability to diagnose diseases and prevent medical errors. Thus, improving patient outcomes as healthcare providers will have access to complete and accurate information.

However, market growth is restricted by the high cost of EHR and growing concerns regarding patient data safety & security due to cyber-crime.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Segment Analysis

By delivery mode, the electronic health record market has been segmented into web/cloud-based server, and on-premise. Among these segments, the on-premise currently holds a significant share. However, web/cloud-based server share is the fastest growing share in this segment. It can be attributed to the increasing number of benefits it offers including low start-up and licensing cost, easy maintenance, and simple infrastructure requirements, as well as broader accessibility. Moreover, a web/cloud-based EMR system provides enhanced productivity with faster and smoother implementation.

By the component, the electronic health record market has been segmented into patient management, practice management, e-prescription, population health management, referral management, and others. Among these segments, the fastest growing share during the forecast period is expected to be the e-prescription share. Owing to the increasing adoption of e-prescriptions by healthcare providers. Several medical and surgical specialty organizations have made the use of these prescriptions mandatory.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global s electronic medical records market. It is a crucial contributor to the market as it is technologically advanced and developed region. It can be attributed to the broad base of the patient population and the presence of key players such as McKesson Corporation, Allscripts and Cerner Corporation. Moreover, there has been an increasing adoption of EMR products in this region to deliver high-quality patient care. Other factors are the high spending of GDP in healthcare, especially in the US and Canada, and innovative next-gen technologies are likely to drive this region’s market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth regarding consumption of smart healthcare products. The region is heading towards digitization of services including healthcare owing it to improving IT infrastructure, favorable government norms and support and its economic growth are other factors driving this region’s market.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Competitive Analysis

Several companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Product launch strategies adopted by companies are anticipated to boost competition. Major players in the electronic health record industry actively participating in the development of a new platform for the patient records are other strategies used by companies to expand their market presence.

For instance, in February 2019, MIB, the life insurance industry’s most trusted and secure resource for the exchange of underwriting medical information, today announced an agreement with Veradigm, a division of Allscripts, an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery. Under this agreement, MIB EHR will access electronic health record (EHR) data via Veradigm’s eChart CourierTM service for use in life insurance.

In May 2018, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) agreed with Cerner Government Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerner Corporation, for the VA to use off-the-shelf Cerner solutions to provide veterans and their healthcare providers access to their medical history through a single EHR system. Cerner plans to provide seamless care across the VA’s high-performing integrated network, including VA facilities, community providers and Department of Defence facilities.

In April 2018, eClinicalWorks, healthcare IT solutions leader, announced Waverly Health Center has deciding to transition from the Paragon Inpatient EHR system to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric Acute Care EHR and Revenue Cycle Management platform.

In October 2017, Allscripts a global leader in healthcare technology, closed its acquisition of McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business, known as the Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) business. The acquisition significantly expands Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio.

Some of the key players in the electronic health record market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, General Electric Company, Medical Information Technology Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Computer Programs & Systems Inc., and Quality Systems Inc.

Table of Contents

1.Global Electronic Medical Records Market Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research Objective and Scope of the Report

SECTION 2

2.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Market Definition and Disease Overview

SECTION 3

3.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snippet by Component

3.2 Market Snippet by Mode Of Delivery

3.3 Market Snippet by End-users

3.4 Market Snippet by Region

3.5 DataM CLO Scenario

SECTION 4

4.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunity

4.4 Impact Analysis

SECTION 5

5.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Industry Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Technology Updates

SECTION 6

6.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – By Mode Of Delivery

6.1 Web/Cloud based

6.2 On-premise

SECTION 7

7.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – By Component

7.1 Practice management

7.2 Patient management

7.3 E-prescription

7.4 Referral management

7.5 Population health management

7.6 Others

SECTION 8

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – By End-users

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Clinics

8.3 Specialty Centers

8.4 Others

SECTION 9

Global Electronic Medical Records Market – By Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Rest of South America

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

SECTION 10

10.Global Electronic Medical Records Market – Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Competitor Strategy Analysis

10.3 Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis

10.4 Market Positioning/Share Analysis

10.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Continued………

