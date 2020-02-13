Electronic Logging Device Market Reaching at US$ 16.6 Billion Investment to 2025 Study by Embedded and Integrated System for Bus and Trucks

Electronic logging device market report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the electronic logging device market. Major driving factors of mandate for fleet management in North America and in some of Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. In Addition to that, the growing need for operational efficiency in fleet-owning organizations will also play a crucial role in electronic logging device market.

Electronic logging device market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.13%. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the electronic logging device market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Electronic logging device market is dominated by global players and includes several regional players. Some of the key players in the electronic logging device market are Omnitracs (US), Trimble (US), Geotab (Canada), Donlen (US), and Teletrac Navaman (US). Market sizing by vehicle type is covered at the regional levels that are considered under this study. Market size represents the demand for new electronic logging device hardware.

One of the major driving forces in the European market is the regulation related to an electronic logging device known as the digital tachograph. Digital tachograph has been mandated in Europe since 2006 for all commercial vehicles with GVWR higher than 3.5 tons. The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by component such as embedded and integrated. The market sizing for components is covered at a regional level.

Introduction

1 Objectives of the Study

2 Market Definition

3 Market Scope

4 Markets Covered

5 Years Considered for the Study

6 Currency

7 Package Size

8 Limitations

9 Stakeholders

Europe is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during forecast period in electronic logging device market through innovations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, smart phone technologies, & government mandates. Digital tachograph has been mandated in Europe since 2006 for all commercial vehicles with GVWR higher than 3.5 tons. Hence, in current period, majority of new LCVs are factory-fitted with digital tachographs, and going forward all LCVs should have digital tachograph.

Key organizations operating in the electronic logging device market.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 14%

By Designation: C level – 60%, D level – 30%, Other – 10%

By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 23%, Asia Oceania — 38%

High-End services are the service package that includes entry-level services, intermediate service, and some add-on services. Add-on services include IFTA fuel tax reporting, vehicle utilization, vehicle diagnostics, and driver scorecards. These services are generally preferred by large-sized fleet owners. High-end services help companies collect and analyze operations data to enhance the decision-making process, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share in the electronic logging device market in 2018 due to the economic stability and technological advancements. Europe is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period in the electronic logging device market through innovations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, smart phone technologies, and government mandates.

Report offers in-depth electronic logging device market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by vehicle type such as LCV, Truck, Bus. The market sizing by vehicle type is covered at regional levels that are considered under this study. The market size represents the demand for new electronic logging device hardware. The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for electronic logging device across regions.