Electronic Health Records Market Study by Type, Installation, Region and Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is estimated to reach up to 33 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare IT expenditure, favorable government initiatives for adoption and implementations of EHR systems and rapid advancements in information technology around the world. These systems not only help in efficiently maintaining historical data related to patients’ health parameters but also assist physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in times of medical emergencies. The convenience of sharing medical records among different physicians, hospitals and other healthcare institutions using EHR systems is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security along with integration and interoperability issues related to EHR systems can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Installation Outlook and Trend Analysis

Web-based EHR systems accounted for a major share of EHR market in 2016 as these systems can be accessed without installing in-house or on-premise servers. The care providers or physicians who operate on a smaller scale can benefit from these systems as they eliminate the cost of purchasing and maintaining the required additional infrastructure. Also, web-based EHR systems are expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to the associated benefits of these systems to small scale laboratories, pharmacies and clinics in terms of reduced cost of installation and maintenance.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Acute EHR segment held the largest share of the EHR market in 2016 owing to the large-scale data collection in acute care centers from external medical facilities to cater to the patients suffering from acute medical conditions. Under American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, meaningful use of EHR systems is incentivized in order to improve the healthcare in the U.S. through health information technology (HIT). Post-acute EHR segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the convenience of exchanging health information in long-term care situations among different departments and streamlining information and the workflow.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-55004

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Hospitals segment held a major share of the EHR market in 2016 due to the large scale adoption of EHR systems in order to efficiently manage the vast amount of health related information, especially in in-patient departments. As EHR systems prove to be effective in streamlining workflow in these institutions, delivery of improved quality of healthcare to the patients can be ensured using EHR systems. Ambulatory care settings segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as these systems assist effectively in maintaining information related to reimbursements for patients in outpatient departments.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the major share of the global EHR market in 2016 owing to the presence of robust healthcare IT infrastructure in the region, favorable government legislations and initiatives for adoption and implementation of EHR systems in the U.S. and rapid adoption of EHR systems by healthcare providers in the region. Asia-Pacific EHR market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries prompted by rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure by the people.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

Product development is the key strategy adopted by the major players operating in the EHR market in order to introduce next-generation EHR systems in the market and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2016, EHR Integration Services LLC, a healthcare data management service company and EagleDream Health, Inc., a New York-based software company focusing on population health management software and healthcare analytics, collaborated together to offer QIS Inform, a specially designed healthcare analytics platform for the integration of point of care patient data and population health directly into an EHR.

Some of the key players operating in the global EHR market are, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., General Electric Company, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (a part of Quality Systems, Inc.), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (an IBM company), Greenway Health, LLC and CompuGroup Medical.

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-55004

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation:

By Type

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-acute HER

By Installation:

Client Server-based HER

Web-based HER

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-55004/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are: