Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market 2019 Analysis, Overview, Size, Revenue, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1380 million by 2024, from US$ 820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Electronic data interchange (EDI) is the concept of businesses electronically communicating information that was traditionally communicated on paper, such as purchase orders and invoices. Technical standards for EDI exist to facilitate parties transacting such instruments without having to make special arrangements. EDI standards describe the rigorous format of electronic documents, and the EDI standards were designed, initially in the automotive industry, to be independent of communication and software technologies.

USA is the largest countries of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 58.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 23.8%, 3.2%.

This study considers the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SPS Commerce

TrueCommerce

Cleo

DiCentral

Dell Boomi

MuleSoft

Open Text

1 EDI Source

RSSBus Connect

Rocket Software

Software AG

Babelway

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software by Players

Chapter Four: Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

