Electronic Components Market in Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

An electronic component is any basic discrete device or physical entity in an electronic system used to affect electrons or their associated fields. Electronic components are mostly industrial products, available in a singular form and are not to be confused with electrical elements, which are conceptual abstractions representing idealized electronic components.

Scope of the Report:

The Electronic Components industry concentration is not high; there are more than one thousands manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA, Japan and European.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The worldwide market for Electronic Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 499600 million US$ in 2024, from 360700 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electronic Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments

Murata

ABB

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Kyocera

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Omron

TDK Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

Nippon Mektron

Skyworks

Qorvo

Molex

Vishay

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Maxim Integrated

Microsemi

Nippon Chemi-Con

Amphenol

Littelfuse

Eaton Corp.

KEMET

Vectron

Panasonic Corporation

Yageo

Diodes Inc

Yazaki Corporation

Würth Elektronik

JST Mfg

AVX Corporation

Bourns

Renesas

M/A-COM

TT electronics

Semtech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active components

Passive components

Electromechanical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Communications

Computing Applications

Industrial

Instrumentation

Lighting

Medical

Motor Control

Security

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Components product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Components, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Components in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electronic Components competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electronic Components breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electronic Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Components sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Components Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Components Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electronic Components by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Components by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Components by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Components by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electronic Components by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Components Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Components Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electronic Components Market Forecast (2019-2024)

