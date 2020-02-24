Electronic Components Market in Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Electronic Components Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Electronic Components industry provided at Arcognizance.com
An electronic component is any basic discrete device or physical entity in an electronic system used to affect electrons or their associated fields. Electronic components are mostly industrial products, available in a singular form and are not to be confused with electrical elements, which are conceptual abstractions representing idealized electronic components.
Scope of the Report:
The Electronic Components industry concentration is not high; there are more than one thousands manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA, Japan and European.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
The worldwide market for Electronic Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 499600 million US$ in 2024, from 360700 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Electronic Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Analog Devices, Inc.
Texas Instruments
Murata
ABB
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
Kyocera
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Omron
TDK Corporation
ON Semiconductor
Microchip
Nippon Mektron
Skyworks
Qorvo
Molex
Vishay
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
Maxim Integrated
Microsemi
Nippon Chemi-Con
Amphenol
Littelfuse
Eaton Corp.
KEMET
Vectron
Panasonic Corporation
Yageo
Diodes Inc
Yazaki Corporation
Würth Elektronik
JST Mfg
AVX Corporation
Bourns
Renesas
M/A-COM
TT electronics
Semtech
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Active components
Passive components
Electromechanical
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Communications
Computing Applications
Industrial
Instrumentation
Lighting
Medical
Motor Control
Security
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Components product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Components, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Components in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Electronic Components competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Electronic Components breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Electronic Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Components sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Electronic Components Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Electronic Components Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Electronic Components by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Components by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Components by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Components by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electronic Components by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Components Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Components Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Electronic Components Market Forecast (2019-2024)
