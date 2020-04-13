Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment (EBPP) is a process, which companies use to collect payments via the internet, direct dial access, Automated Teller Machine (ATM), or other electronic method. Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment is a core component of many financial institutions’ online banking offerings.

One of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of EBPP market is the stiff competition among the vendors that enables launching of converged communication services such as 4G mobile network deployments leading to rapid growth in broadband internet systems. The continuously increasing speed, storage capacity, bandwidth and on-demand computing power of internet is driving the business establishments to migrate to online business models wherein payments are done through credit cards and third party services such as PayPal. However, the presence of coordination problems in the EBPP systems is adversely affecting the growth of this market.

The key players covered in this study

Visa,Inc. (US)

CyberSource Corporation (US)

Bottomline Technologies,Inc. (US)

Communications Data Group (US)

CSG Systems International,Inc. (US)

Discover Financial Services (US)

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)

Fiserv,Inc. (US)

ACI Worldwide (US)

MasterCard (US)

Pagero AB (Sweden)

PayPal,Inc.

RDM Corporation (Canada)

SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Bill Presentment

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

Market segment by Application, split into

Billers

Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks and Financial Institutions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

