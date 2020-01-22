Electronic and Industrial Coating Segment Drive the U.V. Cure Resins Market

UV curing refers to a way of radiation curing by which various materials are cured which includes inks, coatings and adhesives among others. UV curing technology is a technology which enables instant drying or curing in fraction of seconds when ultraviolet light is applied on various products such as coatings, inks and adhesives among others to cause photopolymerisation. Along with advances in technology, various types of resins are now available in the market owing to advantages which includes reducing wastes, saving energy, low temperature treatment and high productivity. Moreover, UV is also available for optical molding as it has high energy density and can thus concentrate on small spot diameters. The multifunctional resins employed in such formulations are termed as UV curable resins which can be broadly classified as monomers and oligomers.

Get Research Report Overview @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/uv-cure-resins-market.html

The monomers used in UV formulations include acrylates, methacrylates, vinyl esters, and others. Acrylates are the oligomers that are used in UV curable coatings. The other types of coatings that play a vital role are unsaturated polyester resins, polyester, polyether, polyurethane and a few other resins based upon chemistry types and linkages.

Some of the key drivers for the growth of UV curable resins include the electronic and industrial coating segment which offers high demand for high performance coatings, adhesives and inks and growing demand for green coatings. In addition, regulatory authorities have set up legislations for the use of eco-friendly products that are expected to be the highest potential growth for UV curable resins and products.

Asia Pacific is the largest global market which accounted for more than half of the total global market followed by Europe and North America. China and Japan are the major consumers of UV curable resins. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market growth in this region over the next six years

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1990

Some of the key players in the lightweight materials market include Allnex Belgium SA, Sartomer USA LLC, BASFSE, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., MiwonSpecialty Chemical Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Litian Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com