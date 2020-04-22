Electronic Adhesives Market Trends Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Electronic Adhesives Market was worth USD 3.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.35 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.20% during the forecast period. Electronic adhesives are a section of the electronic segments that are used as a part of the production of electronic circuits and products. They are mostly used as a part of wire tacking, restricting the surface-mount segments, and exemplifying segments. Raw materials used as a part of the generation of electronic adhesives incorporate polysulfides, silicones, polyurethanes, epoxies, and cyanoacrylates

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Henkel, Alent, KgaA, LG Chemical Limited, H.B. Fuller, Mitsui Chemicals, Indium Corporation and 3M. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

