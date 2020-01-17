Electronic Access Control Systems Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023

Reportocean.com “Electronic Access Control Systems Market” report has been added to its Research Database.
Electronic Access Control Systems Market by Technology (Authentication System, Intruder Alarm Systems, and Perimeter Security System) For Residential, Commercial, Government, and Industrial Applications by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023
The report covers forecast and analysis for the electronic access control systems market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 -2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the electronic access control systems market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the electronic access control systems market on a global level.
This report offers comprehensive coverage of the global electronic access control systems market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the electronic access control systems market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the electronic access control systems market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.
The study provides a decisive view on the electronic access control systems market by segmenting the market based on technology, application, and region. The technology segment includes authentication system, intruder alarm systems, and perimeter security system. The authentication system is further divided into biometric authentication system and card based authentication system. The biometric authentication system is further sub-divided into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, signature recognition, face recognition, palm recognition, vein recognition, and voice recognition. The intruder alarm system is bifurcated into motion detector, glass break detector, and door/window sensor. The perimeter security system is divided into three types namely free standing intruder alarm system, fence security system, and buried perimeter security system. The application segment is furthermore divided into residential, commercial, government, and industrial. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global electronic access control systems market are Godrej Consumer Product Limited, Cisco Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Tyco International Ltd., Siemens AG, NEC Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation among others.
The report segments the global electronic access control systems market as follows:
Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Technology Segment Analysis
Authentication System
Biometric Authentication System
Fingerprint Recognition
Iris Recognition
Signature Recognition
Face Recognition
Palm Recognition
Vein Recognition
Voice Recognition
Card Based Authentication System
Intruder Alarm Systems
Motion Detector
Glass Break Detector
Door/Window Sensor
Perimeter Security System
Free Standing Intruder Alarm System
Fence Security System
Buried Perimeter Security System
Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Application Segment Analysis
Residential
Commercial
Government
Industrial
Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
