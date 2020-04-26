Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Business Overview 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Electron beam (EB) based coating has become a widely adopted method in several manufacturing processes. This method is used to form a thin coating on various surfaces, such as plastic, polymer, wood, automotive parts, etc. – which may be organic as well as inorganic.The coating acts as a protective layer and forms a gas and moisture barrier, increases lamination bonds, offers low migration and reduces corrosion. This coating is applied on semiconductors used in electronic components, and in automotive and aerospace industries to save the surface from corrosive environment by forming a chemical and thermal barrier. It is also used in the optics industry for an anti-reflective coating to improve efficiency of the lens. In complex systems such as a telescope, anti-refractive coating eliminates stray light by reducing reflection and hence, improves the contrast of the image. In an eyeglass lens, it reduces eye strain, improves vision, and makes the wearer’s eyes more visible to others, which looks more attractive. Electron beam (EB) based coatings minimize stray light and reduce reflections, and hence are a preferred in a number of applications, such as binoculars, automotive, construction, and telecommunication.

It is also used in printing and packaging industries in the place of conventional ink. It is used for coating in both, flexible packaging & graphic art, as well as in rigid metal packaging. Also, electron beam (EB) based coatings allow for curing through thick films, which may be either pigmented or clear.

Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market:Dynamics

The demand for low-cost efficient coatings is driven by short lead time, high quality, reasonable prices and on-time delivery of materials. Hence, these are some of the major drivers of the global electron beam (EB) based coatingmarket over the forecast period. Additionally, low energy consumption, consistent coating quality, low volatile organic compounds, rapid during and drying, abrasion resistance, and superior hardness are some advantages and properties expected to affect the electron beam (EB) based coatingmarket positively. Moreover, increase in the automotive industry, packaging industry, and printing industry will subsequently increase the market for electron beam (EB) based coatings. Rising adoption of certain electronics and communication devices, such as tablets, smartphones, LCDs, SSDs, and LEDs, which use semiconductors with electron beam (EB) based coating,directly contribute to an increase in its demand.

However, high cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of these coatings and presence of popular substitute such as UV coatings, can act as restraint and hamper growth of the global electron beam (EB) based coatingmarket in the forecast period.

Electron beam (EB) based coating isalso used in certain flexible packaging with several new applications, such as replacement of conventional lamination with EB coating, which will affect the electron beam (EB) based coatingmarket positively.

Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market:Segmentation

Segmentation of the electron beam (EB) based coating market on the basis of coating types:

Anti-Reflective

Transparent electrodes

Filters Coating

Others

Segmentation of the electron beam (EB) based coating market on the basis of end use segments:

Automotive industry

Packaging industry

Printing industry

Aerospace industry

Electronics & communication industry

Healthcare industry/ optics industry

Others

Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is considered to be a major market for electron beam (EB) based coatings due to the burgeoning manufacturing sector, which isexpected to project significant growth during the forecast period.High demand from end-user industries, such as semiconductor, electronics, and automotive is anticipated to fuel the electron beam (EB) based coating market growth in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America, owing to the booming automotive, aerospace and electronics industries in the regions.

Electron Beam (EB) Based Coating Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major market participants in the global electron beam (EB) based coating market, identified across the value chain are:

3M united states

RAHN AG

Allnex group

BASF SE

Royal DSM

Hexion

Huntsman International LLC

Prime Coatings

AkzoNobel

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

