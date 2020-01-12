Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market is projected to grow at a significant level during the forecast period, on account of increasing demand for battery from India, China and Vietnam. Electrolytic manganese dioxide is utilized in electrodes for alkaline, lithium ion and zinc carbon batteries.

Geographically, North America has been the largest electrolytic manganese dioxide market, in terms of value, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major factors driving the growth of the North American market are the growing primary and secondary battery demand, particularly for electric vehicles in the region.

The domestic production of electrolytic manganese dioxide is driven by favorable legislative norms and technological innovations. Increasing dependence on domestic production is expected to reduce reliance on imported minerals.

The global market for electrolytic manganese dioxide is highly fragmented in nature, with companies like Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd., ERACHEM Comilog, Tosoh Corporation, Delta EMD Ltd. and Cegasa, Tronox Ltd. operating in the same.

