Electrolytic Capacitor Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Introduction

An electrolytic capacitor, also referred as an aluminum electrolytic capacitor is a polarized capacitor and operates on electrolyte to achieve better capacitance than other capacitors. Its anode consist of aluminum foil and covered with insulation aluminum oxide, due to this thin oxide layer these capacitors have high CV (capacitance voltage product).

Electrolytic capacitor are of two types, solid polymer and wet-electrolyte and usually they are made of tantalum or aluminum. Supercapacitors is a sub type of electrolytic capacitor which has multilayered capacitors and it offers capacitance over thousands of farads.

These capacitors are effective where large capacitance is needed, hence they are generally used as filtering devices in numerous power supplies to decrease the ripple voltage. They are also preferred for smoothening signals. Electrolytic capacitors are majorly used in switching mode power supplies, inverter main circuit, computer motherboard, control circuits and many domestic appliances.

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Drivers and Challenges

Electrolytic capacitor market is primarily driven by rising demand of high quality capacitors in telecommunication, medical electronics and automotive market. Miniaturization of electronic devices is the trending factor and it’s another factor to accelerate the market of electrolytic capacitor over the forecast period. Another key factor attributing to the market growth of electrolytic capacitor is supportive government regulations for low transmission loss and improved stability in the existing infrastructure of power. Moreover, Electrolytic capacitor has the best capacitance per unit volume as compared other conventional capacitors such as plastic film capacitor and ceramic capacitor which makes them suitable to store huge amount of energy and bypassing and passing low frequency signals, which has increased its market attractiveness among the consumers. Furthermore, robust investment by private and government sector in advanced telecommunication infrastructure, robotics and industrial automation will fuel the demand of electrolytic capacitor in coming years.

Conversely, in consumer electronics sector, market growth of electrolytic capacitor is slow as consumption of audio and video systems such as DVD systems, Television set et cetera has come to a stagnant point. Moreover, Emergence of Personal computers, smartphones and other smart devices as entertainment or computing solution device which has MLCCs (multilayer ceramic capacitors) instead of electrolytic capacitor has put a restraint on the market growth of Electrolytic Capacitor. Also, electrolytic capacitors has limited lifetime and large leakage current which results in loss of energy, Furthermore, these capacitors are not efficient for high frequency signals and large amplitude signals due to loss of energy by the electrolytic capacitor which has further declined the market of electrolytic capacitor which has further declined the market of electrolytic capacitor.

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Electrolytic Capacitor Market can be segmented as:

Non- Solid Electrolytic Capacitor

Solid Electrolytic Capacitor

On the basis of material, the Electrolytic Capacitor Market can be segmented as:

Tantalum

Aluminum

On the basis of end use industry, the Electrolytic Capacitor Market can be segmented as:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Computer and Peripherals

Telecommunication Industry

Automotive

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the electrolytic capacitor market is estimated to hold a major share in Asia Pacific and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period due to rising number of manufacturers in emerging economies such as India and China and also due to low cost labor availability in India and China. North America is expected to be next in the run due to rising energy consumption and increasing investment by government in various existing power infrastructure programs and projects. Europe and MEA accounts for a sizable Share in electrolytic capacitor market owing to ongoing technological enhancement and developing economies of countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia etc.

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: Key Players