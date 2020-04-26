Electrochemistry Meters Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2028

Electrochemistry meters are among the essential laboratory equipment across research laboratories, as they serve to monitor and measure multiple factors such as dissolved oxygen, conductivity, pH, and concentration of ions, in sample solutions. Regularly employed in monitoring processes within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, electrochemistry meters are vital for environmental testing, agricultural samples testing, food samples testing. Furthermore, increasing R&D expenditure of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies will remain a strong factor, underpinning sales of electrochemistry meters in coming years.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Electrochemistry meter Market Segments

Electrochemistry meter Market Dynamics

Electrochemistry meter Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Electrochemistry Meters Market: Segmentation

The global electrochemistry meters market has been segmented on the basis of the product type, technology type, end use industry, and region.

The global electrochemistry meters market is segmented by product type:

pH and ORP Meter

Conductivity Meter

Ion Concentration Meter

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

Potentiometric Titrators

Pocket Testers

The global electrochemistry meters market is segmented by technology type:

Voltammetry

Potentiometry

Coulometry

Others

The global electrochemistry meters market is segmented by end use industry:

Environmental Testing

Food and Agriculture

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Electrochemistry Meters Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global electrochemistry meters market are Metrohm AG (Switzerland), HANNA Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), DKK TOA Corporation (Japan), METTLER-TOLEDO International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Horiba Ltd. (Japan).

The key players in the global electrochemistry meter market are focusing on acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration and mergers for enhancing the quality and the product portfolio of the company. Along with that, the manufacturers are focusing on launching new enhanced and improved electrochemistry meters for the customers.

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., one of the prominent US based players in the industry, entered a research collaboration over the development of advanced end-to-end workflows for the preparation, characterization, and monitoring of novel and complex bio therapeutics using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

In March 2019, the company had announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Electrochemistry Meters Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of the geography, the countries with a significant economy such as Canada and US in North America are estimated to capture the significant share of electrochemistry meters Owing to, rapid development in the field of research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical Industries. In addition, growing government spending on academic research institutes in North America is boosting the growth of the electrochemistry meters market.

European countries such as France and Germany are expected to hold a prominent share in the electrochemistry meters market Owing to, increase in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the European countries. Therefore, these parameters are propelling the growth of the electrochemistry meters market in Europe.

Moreover, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is also estimated to capture the substantial share in the electrochemistry meters market, owing to increasing food and agriculture industries and government spending on academic research institutes. Growth of the environmental testing space in the APEJ is estimated to boost the electrochemistry meters market growth during the forecast period, at a significant CAGR.

In Middle East Africa, there is upsurge in number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical countries along with that, increasing government expenditure on the academic research laboratories for improving the quality of the devices is estimated to fuel gradually the demand for the electrochemistry meters market during the forecast period in Middle East Africa.