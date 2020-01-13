Electroceramics Market 2023 – Market Size is Forecasted to cross $12,084.4 Million by 2023

The market growth is expected to be driven by high-volume demand for these ceramics in end-use industries such as semiconductor and electronics, automotive, and medical. Furthermore, growth in these industries is likely to translate into increasing demand for ceramics into devices and components, thereby ascribing the growth of the market in the forthcoming period.

Based on application, the electroceramics market is categorized into capacitors, data storage devices, optoelectronic devices, actuators and sensors, powder distribution devices, and others (radio frequency devices and resonators). Capacitors are critical components in electronic circuits for the purpose of restricting direct current while simultaneously aiding alternating current to pass. This along with their ability to regulate power transmission in electronic circuits spearheaded the demand for ceramics and contributed in generating the largest revenue share in the market during the historical period.

Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan are the regional hubs for the production of different consumer electronic products. Large industrial bases for the production of information and communications technology (ICT) goods in the region, particularly in China, meet the demand for electronic products throughout the world. Furthermore, the large-scale production of ICT goods involves the production of electronic components, consumer electronics, communication equipment, and computers and peripheral equipment. Capacitors and data storage devices form a critical component of the aforementioned goods. Since, ceramics are widely used in the production of capacitors and data storage devices, the electroceramics market in the region will continue to grow at a significant pace in the near future.

In recent years, the electroceramics market activities have been directed toward expansion of existing facilities, acquisitions, and product launches in the market. For instance, in March 2017, CeramTec GmbH announced the acquisition of the U.K.-based electroceramics business of Morgan Advanced Materials plc for a value of $60.2 million. The acquisition is aimed to assist CeramTec in expansion of its product portfolio by gaining technological capabilities for the production of piezoelectric and dielectric ceramics.

