Electricals Retailing in South Africa Market projected to grow at 9.0% CAGR during 2017-2022

“Electricals Retailing in South Africa, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to South Africa retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing South Africa electricals industry.

In 2017, sector sales reached R68.7 billion and are projected to grow at 9.0% CAGR during 2017-2022 to reach R105.9 billion by 2022. Dion Wired is the market leader with 5.6% market share in 2017.

Download our PDF Brochure and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386265

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope

– South Africa retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2017-2022

– Increasing sales of smartphones drive sector sales

– Specialists are losing market share to hypermarkets and online stores

– A wide variety of products at value pricing boosts online sales

– Retailers are focusing on store expansion and offering omni-channel experience

– Shoprite registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in South Africa retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in South Africa retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Dion Wired

Pick n Pay

Pep

Shoprite

Expert

CAN

Checkers – All Brands

OK

Russells

Game

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386265

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.