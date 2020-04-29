“Electricals Retailing in Hungary, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Hungary retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Hungary electricals industry.

The electricals sector produced healthy growth during 2012-2017 and will continue to register improved growth between 2017 and 2022. The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the next five years to reach Ft923.1 billion by the end of 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope

– Hungary retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2017-2022

– Rising household consumption is estimated to increase sector sales

– Sector to register improved growth as economy recovers

– Specialist retailers cede ground to online players and value retailers

– Online penetration is highest in electricals compared to all other sectors

– Expert and Media Markt, the market leaders in 2017, account for a third of spend

– Amazon registered the highest growth in 2017.

Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in Hungary retail market

Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category

Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

Explore novel opportunities by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Hungary retail market

Companies Mentioned:

Expert

Media Markt

Extreme Digital

Euronics

Tesco

Lidl

Auchan

Amazon

Aldi

Lux

