“Electricals Retailing in Germany, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany electricals industry.

The electricals market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach €54.7 billion by 2022. Growth is being driven by innovations and new product launches in technology, a growing housing market, and consumer confidence.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495683

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope

– Germany retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-2022

– Sector to register healthy growth as economy recovers

– Specialist retailers are losing market share to online retailing

– Online has the highest penetration in the electricals sector

– Metro Group dominates with its brands MediaMarkt and Saturn

– Notebooksbilliger registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in Germany retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Germany retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Media

Markt

Saturn

Euronics

Amazon

Expert

Vodafone

Conrad

Deutsche

Telekom

Notebooks

billiger

Lidl

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495683

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]