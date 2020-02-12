“Electricals Retailing in Belgium, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Belgium retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Belgium electricals industry.

Sales in the electricals sector reached €5.8 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2017 and 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope

– Belgium retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2017-2022

– Rising wages, disposable income and new technology to drive electrical sales to 2022

– Specialist retailers lose their share mainly to online players

– Electricals has the highest online penetration

– The top two retailers together commanded over a quarter of the market share in 2017

– Cool Blue witnessed the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in Belgium retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Belgium retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Table of Contents

Key findings 03

The State of the Nation 04

The State of Retail 11

Electricals 22

Definitions 30

Methodology 41