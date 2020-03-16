Electrical Tapes Market Information Global Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Electrical Tapes Market Information Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Electrical Tapes Market Information by Type (PVC Electrical Tape, Cloth Electrical Tapes, Rubber Tapes, Polyimide Tapes, Polyester Film Tapes, Others), by Application (Construction, Electrical/Electronic, Aerospace, Automotive, Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Made of plastic, vinyl, or fabric, the electric tape is helpful for a wide range of utilization and applications. It is a sort of sensitive tape and it conducts electricity through the electrical wires. Electrical tapes are flexible, provides effective and long-term insulation and is suited to a huge number of errands if installed properly. Increasing awareness among the various manufacturers in regard to the convenience of using the tapes, its robust usage in the construction industry, is expected to create a positive impression on the global electrical tapes market and its growth. However, the growth of the market could get hampered due to the fluctuating prices of the raw materials. The global electrical tapes market is projected to witness the growth of 5.52% CAGR during the prediction period, 2017-2023.

Electrical tape is very much useful in keeping up great protection for a longer period of time. Besides, interest for environment-friendly, sustainable and pressure-sensitive tapes has expanded in a previous couple of years, inferable from ecological controls and shopper inclination towards the eco-friendly products. Besides, there is an extensive usage of the electrical tapes in the global construction industry. Electrical tapes are progressively supplanting conventional adhesives in light of their inclination, for example, usability and safer operations. Also, these tapes have an established color code which ensures greater safety. These electrical tapes are available in numerous colors, which signifies specific properties.

Market Segmentation

The electrical tapes market is divided on the basis of its application, type, and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the market is divided into PVC electrical tape, cloth electrical tapes, polyester fil tapes, rubber tapes, polyimide tapes, and others. Based on its application, the market is segmented as electrical or electronic, construction, aerospace, automotive and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the electrical tapes market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

The key industry players in the global electrical tapes market include prominent names like Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), HellermannTyton (U.K), Godson Tapes Private Limited (India), Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada), The 3M Company (U.S.), Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A. (Spain), Electro Tape Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), ProTapes & Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), H-old S.P.A (Italy), Euro Tapes Pvt. Ltd (India), PPM Industries UK LTD (U.K), and Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd. (U.K).

