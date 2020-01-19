Electrical Safety Products Market – Top players are Honeywell International Inc., Martin’s Rubber Company Ltd, Lakeland

Electrical safety products protects individuals from electrical hazards, and recognize hazards associated with the use of electrical energy to prevent injury or fatality. Key electrical safety principles focus on the protection of owners, employers, and employees. Electricians should follow electrical safety standards and regulations for workplace safety. Electrical hazards, specifically arc flash, shock, and arc blast, can result in death or serious injury to electricians. Work environments that create the potential for these eventualities put everyone, including owners, at risk. Understanding and identifying shock, arc flash, and arc blast is the key electrical safety principle. An arc fault is initiated by current passing between two conducting metals through ionized gas or vapor caused by a flashover or other conductive material, such as a screwdriver. When an arc fault occurs, it produces an explosion with a significant amount of destructive energy. Minimizing hazards like shock, arc flash, and arc blast is necessary for providing an electrically safe work environment. The process of achieving this goal begins with proper use of electrical safety products. The electrical safety products market is primarily driven by commercial, residential, and industrial development. There are various types of electrical safety products available in the market; however, choosing the right type of electrical safety products is imperative. Some of the parameters for selecting electrical safety products are raw material, complexity of the project, quality, cost, and safety level.

The electrical safety products market is expected to expand at a good growth rate in the coming years. Increasing demand for power around the world is the key factor that would drive the electrical safety products market over the forecast period. The other factor driving the market growth is the standardization of arc-rated equipment. The Arc Thermal Performance Value (ATPV) provides standard specifications of arc protective clothing and equipment. In addition, the expansion of power generation and distribution infrastructure globally is expected to drive the demand for electrical protective equipment. Moreover, various factors such as growth in industrial projects, and increasing number of projects which involve electrical safety products in power, construction, and manufacturing are likely to provide good growth opportunities to the electrical safety products market during the forecast period. The high initial capital investment, and use of high-class and costly material in the manufacturing of equipment might act as a restraint to the market.

The electrical safety products market has been segmented on the basis of product type, industry, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into insulated gloves, insulated matting, insulated ladders, rescue rods, lifesaving kits, earthing & short circuiting kits, earthing clamps & fittings, and others. In terms of industry, the market has been segmented into energy, defense, aerospace, engineering, motorsports, manufacturing, automotive, and process. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online and offline. In terms of region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global electrical safety products market are Honeywell International Inc., Martin’s Rubber Company Ltd, Lakeland, MSA, Powerpoint Engineering, National Safety Apparel, Ansell, Cintas Corporation, ProGARM, SOFAMEL, Steel Grip, Inc., Westex, General Electric, Siemens Industry, Inc., Aditya Birla Nuvo., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited., Toshiba Corporation, Hubbell, Dalian Yilian Technology Co. Ltd., and ALTANA. Companies operating in the market focus on launch of quality and efficient products to retain their customer base.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

